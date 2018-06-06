500 people attend meeting to voice concerns about anti-social behaviour in south Kerry

Around 500 people attended a meeting last night to discuss concerns about anti-social behaviour in south Kerry at the Ring of Kerry Hotel in Caherciveen.

The meeting was organised by concerned members of the community; it was suggested that a working group would be set up to liaise with Gardai and TDs.

The lack of and the use of Garda resources and the downgrading of Caherciveen Garda Station were among the issues raised.





Eugene Dennehy from Waterville, who chaired the meeting, said the huge turnout reflected the concerns in the area:

Among those in attendance were Kerry TDs, county councillors and Junior Minister Brendan Griffin who said he would raise the concerns with Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan.

Superintendent Flor Murphy said he took on board the issues of concern raised at the meeting: