Over 500 customers outside Killarney are without power this morning.

There are currently two faults in Coolcorcoran affecting surrounding areas – one outage is impacting on 516 premises, the other on 48.

According to the ESB’s Power Check website, one outage happened before 4am and the other after 7am.

ESB Networks say they’re currently working to repair the faults, and power is due to be restored around 11 o’clock this morning.