Over 50 apartments and a multi-storey car park in Tralee have been put on the market.

Lee Strand Co-Op are selling 54 student and self-catering apartments along with the 390-space multi-storey car park on Maine Street.

All of the apartments are fully furnished with ensuite bedrooms.

Auctioneer Jim Finucane is handling the sale.

It’s understood there has been significant interest in the property.