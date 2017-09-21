5 Kerry Players Shortlised For All Star Awards

There are 5 Kerry players shortlised for P-W-C Football All-Stars.

Defenders Tadhg Morley and Paul Murphy are joined by Forwards Paul Geaney, Kieran Donaghy and James O’ Donoghue.

13 players from Dublin’s All-Ireland winning panel have made the list.

After their 10-match Championship run, Mayo have received 12 nominations.

Tyrone have six nominations, there’s two each for Roscommon, Kildare and Down, while Monaghan, Donegal and Armagh all have one each.

Dublin’s James McCarthy and Stephen Cluxton and Mayo’s David Clarke and Andy Moran are the four players in contention to be named Footballer of the Year.

Dublin’s Con O’Callaghan, Cork’s Sean Powter and Galway’s Michael Daly will vie for the Young Player prize.

The final 15 will be named at a gala event at Dublin’s Convention Centre on Friday, November 3rd.

Kerry’s Paul Geaney is among the shortlisted players for an All-Star.

He admits the League winners weren’t focused enough in their semi-final replay loss to Mayo………..

GOALKEEPERS

Stephen Cluxton (Dublin), David Clarke (Mayo), Niall Morgan (Tyrone)

DEFENDERS

Jack McCaffrey, Cian O’Sullivan, Michael Fitzsimons, Philip McMahon, John Small, Jonny Cooper (Dublin), Keith Higgins, Lee Keegan, Chris Barrett, Colm Boyle, Brendan Harrison (Mayo), Pádraig Hampsey, Tiernan McCann (Tyrone), Paul Murphy, Tadhg Morley (Kerry), Conor Devanney (Roscommon), Caolan Mooney (Down), Fintan Kelly (Monaghan).

MIDFIELDERS

James McCarthy, Brian Fenton (Dublin), Tom Parsons (Mayo), Colm Cavanagh (Tyrone), Enda Smith (Roscommon), Kevin Feely (Kildare).

FORWARDS

Andy Moran, Kevin McLoughlin, Aidan O’Shea, Jason Doherty, Cillian O’Connor (Mayo), Ciarán Kilkenny, Con O’Callaghan, Paul Mannion, Dean Rock (Dublin), Paul Geaney, Kieran Donaghy, James O’Donoghue (Kerry), Peter Harte, Niall Sludden (Tyrone), Connaire Harrison (Down), Patrick McBrearty (Donegal), Jamie Clarke (Armagh), Daniel Flynn (Kildare).

Footballer of the Year Nominees

Stephen Cluxton (Dublin)

James McCarthy (Dublin)

Andy Moran (Mayo)

David Clarke (Mayo)

Young Footballer of the Year Nominees

Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)

Seán Powter (Cork)

Michael Daly (Galway)