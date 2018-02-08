5.1 nursing posts to be created with additional eight beds in Kenmare Nursing Unit

The opening of eight additional beds in Kenmare nursing unit will see an additional 5.1 nursing posts created at the hospital.

This week Cork/Kerry Community Healthcare confirmed recruitment has started to allow for the opening of the additional beds in the Community Nursing Unit.

This recruitment campaign follows acceptance by the INMO of management proposals on staffing at the unit.

The unit opened after redevelopment in 2013 – on completion it will mean 27 of the 40 beds at the unit will be in use.

There is no funding at present for opening the remining 13 beds.

The beds will open on a phased basis dependent on a successful recruitment campaign; however according to Mary Power of the INMO, who negotiated deal with the HSE, the recruitment process could pose a significant challenge: