48th annual Writers’ Week kicks off in Listowel

By
radiokerrynews
-
Writers' Week Kerry Group winning novelist Paul Lynch with his novel Grace who walked away with the €15,000 prize pictured with Festival Chairperson Liz Dunn at Writers Week. A host of Irish and international poets, playwrights, novelists, short story writers, artists and musicians flocked into Listowel yesterday evening for the 48th Opening and Awards Ceremony of Listowel Writers' Week.

The 48th annual Writers’ Week has officially kicked off in Listowel.

A host of Irish and international poets, playwrights, novelists, short story writers, artists and musicians flocked into Listowel yesterday evening for the opening ceremony, which was performed by award winning US Poet Billy Collins.

Highlights of the night included the announcement of the Kerry Group Irish Novel of the Year Award 2017, which went to Irish novelist Paul Lynch with his novel Grace; while The John B. Keane Lifetime Achievement Award, was presented to poet Edna O’Brien in recognition of her outstanding contribution to literature internationally.

