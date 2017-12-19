48 housing estates waiting to be taken in charge by Kerry County Council

Kerry County Council currently has 48 ‘taking-in-charge’ housing estate applications on hand.

The figures were outlined in response to a query issued by Cllr Brendan Cronin, who sought clarification on how many housing estates are waiting to be taken in charge, by the council, in each Municipal District.

Of the 48 housing estates, waiting to be taken in charge by the council in Kerry, 15 are located in the South and West Kerry Municipal District.

Nine are located in Tralee with 12 situated in Killarney and in Listowel respectively.

The council said it has made ‘substantial progress’ over the past number of years in addressing issues identified in unfinished housing estates across the county.

Since 2009, 127 housing estates have been taken in charge in Kerry. 15 estates have been taken in charge to date this year and the statutory process to take a further five in charge will commence shortly.