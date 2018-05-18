48 extra Special Needs Assistants for Kerry schools

Pupils with disabilities in Kerry are to benefit from 48 extra Special Needs Assistants.

Funding for 800 additional SNAs nationally was announced last December.

Schools around the country will find out today how many additional SNAs will be allocated to them for the beginning of the next school year.





Education Minister Richard Bruton says a further 140 SNAs will be allocated between September to December to meet the level of assessed demand.

The Minister says after today’s allocation, there’ll be 15,000 Special Needs Assistants working in Irish schools.

Minister of State Brendan Griffin and Kerry Senator Paul Coghlan are welcoming the announcement.