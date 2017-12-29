45 patients recalled as result of University Hospital Kerry scan review

The HSE has confirmed 45 patients have been recalled a result of the University Hospital Kerry scans review.

In addition the South South-West Hospital Group have stated, as a precautionary measure, two of the patients will require further clinical treatment.

46,300 images read and reported by a former radiologist at the hospital are being reviewed by a team of ten consultants. This review of images taken between March 2016 and July 2017 began following three cases of serious delayed diagnosis coming to light. Seven patients have since been identified as having serious delayed diagnosis.

The South South-West Hospital Group (SSWHG) confirmed to date 26,625 images have been reviewed – accounting for almost sixty per cent of the patients impacted.

The review is expected to take several more weeks to complete.

A helpline at UHK is operating at 1800 742 900 from 9am to 5pm on normal working days.

University Hospital Kerry said it ‘notes and appreciates the patience and understanding patients and their families have shown to the helpline operators and this is very much appreciated’.