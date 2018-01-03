45 deer were culled this year in Killarney National Park

45 deer were culled last year in Killarney National Park.

That’s according to figures released by the Department of Culture, Heritage and Gaeltacht who also confirmed there’s in the region of 700 red deer currently within the confines of Killarney National Park.

The culling of red deer in Killarney National Park is managed by the National Parks and Wildlife Service and is part of on-going management operations.

The control of deer on private property, such as on Blasket Island Inishvickillane is the responsibility of landowners who, if they are in possession of a deer hunting licence from the Department, can hunt deer during open season.