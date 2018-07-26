43 Years On Since I Stopped Drinking – July 26th, 2018

Cllr Donal Grady was listening to his colleague Cllr John Francis Flynn open up about his alcohol addiction to Jerry. Donal says in 1975, he stopped drinking after ‘being drunk for 6 years’. He says John Francis is a brave young man.

