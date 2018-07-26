43 Years On Since I Stopped Drinking – July 26th, 2018

Cllr Donal Grady was listening to his colleague Cllr John Francis Flynn open up about his alcohol addiction to Jerry. Donal says in 1975, he stopped drinking after ‘being drunk for 6 years’. He says John Francis is a brave young man.
16 council houses sold in Kerry this year under tenant purchase scheme
Kerry County Council has sold 16 houses this year under the Tenant Purchase Scheme. The local authority says 2017 saw significant level of activity under...
Laptops and phones seized in 31 properties across Ireland as part of investigation into...
Laptops and phones have been seized in 31 properties nationwide as part of an investigation into child abuse material. Thousands of images are believed to...
Hopes Údarás na Gaeltachta plan will attract people back into Gaeltacht areas
It’s hoped a new Údarás na Gaeltachta Strategic plan will attract people back into Gaeltacht areas. The Údarás na Gaeltachta 2018-2020 Strategic plan outlines the...
Danny Leane Sr – July 25th, 2018
On this weeks In Conversation joining Joe McGill is Tralee Abbey Inn owner Danny Leane Sr. Hear Danny's great stories about going to work in England...
That’s Jazz – July 25th, 2018
This week's That's Jazz features Dianne Reeves and Lester Young, anniversaries for Dizzy Gillespie and Lou Donaldson, new music from Takaaki Otomo and Emile...
How I Ran Into Trouble with Drink – July 26th, 2018
Kerry County Councillor John Francis Flynn has given a frank interview to Jerry about facing up to his alcohol and gambling addictions at the...