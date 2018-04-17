Over 42 millimetres of rain falls in Kerry in 24 hours

Kerry recorded the highest rainfall in the country yesterday.

The heavy downpours led to flooding across the county and the closure of several roads.

Met Éireann says up to midnight 42.2 millimetres of rain was recorded at Valentia Observatory.

The second highest total was in Cork Airport where 31 millimetres of rain fell in the 24 hour period.

Since the start of the year, 638.8 millimetres of rain has fallen in Kerry; an increase of at least a fifth compared to the first four months of 2017.

Up to midnight, almost 151 millimetres of rain had fallen so far in April, which is three times the amount that fell in the entire month of April last year.

Kerry County Council says the N72 Killarney to Killorglin road and the R563 at Listry Bridge have now reopened, however, the road from Glenflesk to Barraduff remains closed due to flooding.