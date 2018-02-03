41 private roads in Kerry funded under the Local Improvement Scheme in 2017

41 private roads in Kerry were funded under the Local Improvement Scheme in 2017.

A total of €980,225 was allocated for road improvements in Kerry, as part of a €17 million national fund for the scheme.

Some of the roads included were Gortatlea, Tralee; Ballinclemesig, Ballyheigue; Coolkeragh, Listowel; and Cahir East, Kenmare.

Minister for State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin, and Senator Paul Coghlan welcomed the funding.

Minister Griffin confirmed another round of funding is to take place early this year.