41 awards in total were presented at last night’s Killarney Looking Good Awards at the Killarney Plaza.

Minister of State for Tourism & Sport, Kerry TD Brendan Griffin made the presentations.

In attendance also was Killarney Cathaoirleach Niall Kelleher, Killarney MD Manager Angela McAllen and special guest Arch Deacon Michael Murphy.

Radio Kerry’s Seán Hurley brings us this report: