Over 4,000 Kerry schoolchildren have taken part in Maths Week.

Launched by the Minister for Education and Skills, Richard Bruton, the 12th annual Maths Week took place last month, and involved over 250,000 people nationally.

Maths Week Ireland is run as a partnership of over 50 public and private sector institutions and groups, including schools, universities, institutes of technology, professional bodies, libraries and visitor centres.

In Kerry, 4,324 schoolchildren took part in the events.