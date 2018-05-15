More than 400 people turn out at Tralee vigil to show support for Emma Mhic Mhathuna

More than 400 people turned out in Tralee town square last night to show solidarity with Emma Mhic Mhathuna, who found out she’s terminally ill, following errors in the Cervical Check system.

A second such event is due to be held in West Kerry tonight.

The largely female crowd who turned out in Tralee staged a silent protest, but were addressed briefly by organiser Cllr Toireasa Ferris, as well as Ms Mhic Mhathuna herself.

Cllr Ferris said the event was organised to show solidarity with Emma, Vicky Phelan and the other 206 women caught up in the smear test scandal.

Tralee native Caroline Somers, who was among those who attended last night, said Emma’s story struck a chord with her, as a fellow single parent:

Emma herself said she was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support shown to her by the people of Kerry, and women in particular: