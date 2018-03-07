400 patients over 75 waited over 24 hours in UHK ED last year

400 patients over the age of 75 waited for over 24 hours in the Emergency Department of University Hospital Kerry last year.

That’s according to information released to Sinn Fein Health Spokesperson Deputy Louise O’Reilly following a parliamentary question.

Deputy O’Reilly’s party colleague Kerry TD Martin Ferris has voiced his concern saying a less spoken of side of the trolley crisis is the impact it has on elderly patients.

He said more ambition is needed to meet targets for treating elderly patients.

Deputy Ferris paid tribute to the hard work of frontline staff who he said are also victims of the inability of this Government to address the causes of the trolley crisis.”

Nationally, over 11,200 patients over 75 were not seen within 24 hours in 2017; the figure was 1,746 at University Hospital Limerick and 672 at Cork University Hospital.

The HSE says its service plan for this year strives to ensure no patient remains in an ED for over 24 hours.