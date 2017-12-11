Over 400 Kerry people waiting for neurology appointments

Over 400 (409) Kerry people are waiting for neurology services at University Hospital Kerry.

That’s up 44% in less than two years, according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

Kerry Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil says these waiting times are unacceptable.

The number of people waiting for a neurology appointment at University Hospital Kerry has increased by 44% from 283 in January 2016 to 409 in October this year.

There’s also been a surge in the number of people waiting longer than 12 and 18 months for appointments.

Between January 2016 and October 2017, the numbers waiting longer than 12 months increased by 451%.

There are over 700,000 people dealing with some form of neurological illness in Ireland; currently there are nearly 6,000 patients waiting over a year to see a neurologist.

Kerry Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil says this is leaving patients with conditions such as MS, Epilepsy, and Parkinson’s, having to endure excessively long waiting times to see a neurologist.

He says neurology services are severely under-resourced and overburdened, and he’ll continue to push the Government to advance services in Kerry and across the country.