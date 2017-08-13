40% of Kerry people have commute of less than 15 minutes

Four out of ten people in Kerry spend less than 15 minutes getting to work, school or college.

That’s according to the latest data from Census 2016.

Of the 85,663 people aged over five years in Kerry, 42% (36,358) have a commute to work, school or college of under a quarter of an hour.

27% (23,493) spend between 15 mins and a half an hour commuting, 13% take up to three quarters of an hour and 3% take up to an hour to reach their destination.

2% have a commuting time of one and a half hours and over.

27% (23,509) leave for work, school or college between 8.30am and 9am, almost 20% leave in the previous half hour and 12% start their journey between 7.30am and 8am.

4% leave their home before 6.30 and 7% begin their commute after 9.30am.