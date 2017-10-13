40-foot sea swell expected along Kerry coast as Hurricane Ophelia approaches

Sea swells of up to 40-foot are expected off the Kerry coast this Monday as Met Éireann issue a yellow wind warning this weekend.

Forecasters are currently tracking the path of Hurricane Ophelia over the Atlantic but it’s currently unclear as to what its full impact will be.

However marine data analysis suggests the combination of high tides, the oncoming swell and high winds could cause problems along the Kerry coast as swells up to 40 feet high are expected.

Skipper Jimmy Flannery of Dingle Sea Safari says while wind speeds may be strong, the damage will likely be caused as the large swell is pushed onshore by the winds.

He’s advising people to exercise caution along the Kerry shoreline this Monday and if possible to stay away: