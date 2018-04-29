Over 4% of work days lost due to sick leave in Kerry County Council

Over 4% of work days are lost due to sick leave in Kerry County Council.

The Performance Indicators in Local Authorities Report, which collates data from 31 local authorities, reveals the council exceeded the targeted public sector sick leave target of 3.5% in 2016.

According to the report, the total number of whole time equivalent staff in Kerry County Council in 2016 was 1,080.

3.84% of working days were lost to medically certified sickness absences in 2016; the average nationwide was slightly lower at 3.76%.

The percentage of paid working days lost to self-certified sickness absence in Kerry County Council was 0.33%, which is lower than the national average of 0.38%.

Nationally, 21 local authorities exceeded their 3.5% public sector sick leave target in 2016.