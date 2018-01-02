4% increase in average asking price for house in Kerry

The average asking price for a house in Kerry has increased by 4% since last year.

The latest report released by property website Daft.ie indicates that the average asking price for a house in Kerry now stands at €178,584.

This is more than the average house price in Limerick at €169, 812 but less than the average house price in Cork of €207,211.

The average asking price for a 1-bed apartment in the county is €63,000 (up 6.3%); a two bed terrace is €80k (up 8.1%) while a 3-bed semi stands at 120k (up 8.3%).

An average 4-bed bungalow is €230k (up 8.6%) while the average price for a 5-bed semi detached in Kerry now stands at €240,000 (up 2.1%).