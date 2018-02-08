4 Changes On Ireland Rugby Team For Meeting With Italy

Jordan Larmour is in line to make his Ireland debut against Italy on Saturday.
The promising 20-year old has been named among the replacements for the Six Nations meeting with the Azzurri at the Aviva.
Joe Schmidt has made four changes to the side that edged out France last week – all of them in the pack.
Jack Conan and Dan Leavy come into the back row in place of CJ Stander and the injured Josh van der Flier.
Devon Toner replaces James Ryan in the second row,
And Jack McGrath takes the place of Cian Healy at loosehead.
15. Rob Kearney
14. Keith Earls
13. Robbie Henshaw
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Jonathan Sexton
9. Conor Murray
1. Jack McGrath
2. Rory Best
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Iain Henderson
5. Devin Toner
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Dan Leavy
8. Jack Conan
Replacements:
16. Sean Cronin
17. Cian Healy
18. Andrew Porter
19. Quinn Roux
20. CJ Stander
21. Kieran Marmion
22. Joey Carbery
23. Jordan Larmour
Ian McKinley won’t be making his Six Nations bow against his home nation.
The Benetton out-half hasn’t been included in the Italy matchday 23 for Saturday’s game.