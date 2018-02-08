4 Changes On Ireland Rugby Team For Meeting With Italy

Jordan Larmour is in line to make his Ireland debut against Italy on Saturday.

The promising 20-year old has been named among the replacements for the Six Nations meeting with the Azzurri at the Aviva.

Joe Schmidt has made four changes to the side that edged out France last week – all of them in the pack.

Jack Conan and Dan Leavy come into the back row in place of CJ Stander and the injured Josh van der Flier.

Devon Toner replaces James Ryan in the second row,

And Jack McGrath takes the place of Cian Healy at loosehead.

15. Rob Kearney

14. Keith Earls

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Bundee Aki

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Jonathan Sexton

9. Conor Murray

1. Jack McGrath

2. Rory Best

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Iain Henderson

5. Devin Toner

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Dan Leavy

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Sean Cronin

17. Cian Healy

18. Andrew Porter

19. Quinn Roux

20. CJ Stander

21. Kieran Marmion

22. Joey Carbery

23. Jordan Larmour

Ian McKinley won’t be making his Six Nations bow against his home nation.

The Benetton out-half hasn’t been included in the Italy matchday 23 for Saturday’s game.