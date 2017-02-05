4.2 million euro investment to be made in Dingle harbour

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, today announced details of a 4.2 million euro Capital Investment in Dingle harbour.

Minister Michael Creed made the announcement as part of a €28m Capital Investment Package for the ongoing development of Ireland’s Local Authority owned small harbour network.

The Annual Fishery Harbour and Coastal Infrastructure Capital Programme provides funding for development works, safety and maintenance at the six Fishery Harbour Centres at Howth, Dunmore East, Castletownbere, Dingle, Ros an Mhil and Killybegs.

4 million euro will be spent on dredging the North Channel to widen the navigation channel to the port and provide better access at Dingle.

200,000 euro will also be spent on the upgrade of the Harbour Marine Facilities Building.

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin and Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae have welcomed the announcement.