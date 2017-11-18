39 towns and villages in Kerry awarded Tidy Towns funding

39 towns and villages in Kerry have been awarded Tidy Towns funding.

Funding of €53,000 was announced by the Minister for Rural & Community Development, Michael Ring, to mark the 60th anniversary of Tidy Towns.

Pobal will administer the scheme on behalf of the Department and will contact all eligible groups directly over the coming weeks to facilitate the drawdown of the funding.

Under the scheme, villages are eligible to receive €1,000; small towns are qualified to receive €2,000, large towns are entitled to receive €3,000; and large urban centres are eligible to receive €4,000.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin, says the funding is an acknowledgment from the government of the amazing work that has been done by Tidy Town organisations around the county.

Ballybunion

€2,000

Ballyheigue

€2,000

Ballylongford

€1,000

Cahersiveen

€2,000

Castleisland

€2,000

Chapeltown

€1,000

Currans

€1,000

Dingle

€2,000

Duagh

€1,000

Finuge

€1,000

Glenbeigh

€1,000

Kenmare

€2,000

Killarney

€3,000

Killorglin

€2,000

Knightstown

€1,000

Lauragh

€1,000

Listowel

€2,000

Moyvane

€1,000

Portmagee

€1,000

Sneem

€1,000

Tarbert

€1,000

Tralee

€4,000

Waterville

€1,000

Ardfert

€1,000

Currow

€1,000

Rathmore

€1,000

Kilgarvan

€1,000

Annascaul

€1,000

Kilcummin

€1,000

Ballyduff

€1,000

Farranfore

€1,000

Knockanure

€1,000

Caherdaniel

€1,000

Ballinskelligs

€1,000

Barraduff

€1,000

Beaufort

€1,000

Kilmoyley

€1,000

Abbeydorney

€2,000

Cloghane Brandon

€1,000

