39 towns and villages in Kerry awarded Tidy Towns funding

39 towns and villages in Kerry have been awarded Tidy Towns funding.
Funding of €53,000 was announced by the Minister for Rural & Community Development, Michael Ring, to mark the 60th anniversary of Tidy Towns.
Pobal will administer the scheme on behalf of the Department and will contact all eligible groups directly over the coming weeks to facilitate the drawdown of the funding.
Under the scheme, villages are eligible to receive €1,000; small towns are qualified to receive €2,000, large towns are entitled to receive €3,000; and large urban centres are eligible to receive €4,000.
Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin, says the funding is an acknowledgment from the government of the amazing work that has been done by Tidy Town organisations around the county.
Ballybunion
€2,000
Ballyheigue
€2,000
Ballylongford
€1,000
Cahersiveen
€2,000
Castleisland
€2,000
Chapeltown
€1,000
Currans
€1,000
Dingle
€2,000
Duagh
€1,000
Finuge
€1,000
Glenbeigh
€1,000
Kenmare
€2,000
Killarney
€3,000
Killorglin
€2,000
Knightstown
€1,000
Lauragh
€1,000
Listowel
€2,000
Moyvane
€1,000
Portmagee
€1,000
Sneem
€1,000
Tarbert
€1,000
Tralee
€4,000
Waterville
€1,000
Ardfert
€1,000
Currow
€1,000
Rathmore
€1,000
Kilgarvan
€1,000
Annascaul
€1,000
Kilcummin
€1,000
Ballyduff
€1,000
Farranfore
€1,000
Knockanure
€1,000
Caherdaniel
€1,000
Ballinskelligs
€1,000
Barraduff
€1,000
Beaufort
€1,000
Kilmoyley
€1,000
Abbeydorney
€2,000
Cloghane Brandon
€1,000