3,800 young people in Kerry not be on electoral register as deadline approaches

Up to 3,800 young people in Kerry may not be on electoral register as the deadline to register approaches.

The National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI) is urging young people to make sure they have registered to vote before the registration deadline on Saturday November 25th.

A Red C poll conducted earlier this year found that 22% of those aged 18-29 were not registered to vote.

Central Statistics Office (CSO) data indicates 3,875 young people in Kerry risk missing out on their right to vote.

It’s thought up to 39,000 young people in Munster are not registered while nationally up to 151,000 young voters may not be registered.

The National Youth Council of Ireland has also renewed calls for an overhaul of what they describe as a ‘cumbersome and outdated’ registration system.

Local Authorities are currently preparing the 2018/2019 electoral register. For those unsure whether they are registered or not, the NYCI advises that they check online at www.checktheregister.ie