Thirty-seven millionaires have been made in Kerry since the first Lotto draw took place 30 years ago.

The lucky jackpot winners scooped almost €49m in prizemoney.

A total of €4.4bn has been paid out with a further €2.9bn generated for good causes since 1988.

Tonight Lotto marks its 3,000th draw.

The first Lotto millionaire was Rita Power from Ballinasloe who won over IR£1.2m in May 1989.

The biggest win was the €18.9m (€18,963,441) claimed the Dan Morrissey Syndicate in Carlow in June 2008.