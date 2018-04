A covert garda operation in Kerry targeting the selling of alcohol to those under 18 has detected multiple breaches.

Test purchasing is a controlled practice involving gardaí engaging with those under 18 years of age, who then attempt to buy alcohol from licenced premises.

Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division Tom Myers says of the 45 premises tested, 16 were witnessed by gardaí selling alcohol to minors.

He urges all licensed premises to obey the law or face a court appearance.