3,500 people become Irish citizens in Killarney today

The INEC in Killarney was the venue today for the conferring of 3,500 of Ireland’s newest citizens.

It’s to host all large-scale citizenship ceremonies going forward, and over 8,000 people attended three separate ceremonies there today.

Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, India and Nigeria made up the top five nationalities of those conferred.





Separately the ‘Immigration in Ireland: Annual Review 2017’, published today, shows continuing growth in numbers living in Ireland for work or study, and an ongoing rise in tourist visa applications.

Today’s conferring ceremonies was presided over by retired High Court Judge Bryan McMahon, and along with him, people from over 120 countries made the Declaration of Fidelity to the Irish state.