34 Kerry children awaiting overdue Assessment of Need reports

There are 34 children in Kerry awaiting overdue Assessment of Need (AON) reports.

The figures were revealed by the HSE, who was responding to Kerry Councillor John Joe Culloty at the recent Health Forum meeting.

The HSE says efforts are being made to reduce waiting times.





Figures from the HSE show that seven of 34 overdue reports for children in Kerry relate to the Child Adolescent & Mental Health Service.

There are 14 overdue occupational therapy reports, seven from the disability team, and two each in speech and language therapy, Paediatric/Community Health Doctor, and physiotherapy.

The HSE says extensive efforts are being made to complete the Assessment of Need reports, and it’s estimated 21 of these will be completed by mid-July.

They say the CAMHS Service in Kerry has experienced significant staff shortages, and their workload also has an emergency element that takes precedence.