33% increase in number recorded on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry last year

The number of people on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry increased by a third last year.

According to figures released today by the Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation, there were 2,215 people recorded on trolleys at UHK in 2017.

This, when compared to the 2016, (1,664), represents an increase of 33%.

Just under 99,000 were recorded as waiting on a hospital bed last year – of that, University Hospital Limerick recorded the highest annual number, at 8,869.

6,815 were recorded at Cork University Hospital.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says drastic action is needed.

Phil Ní Sheaghdha is the INMO’s General Secretary: