Kerry is currently featuring in a popular British lifestyle magazine.

An article about wild swimming profiles Kerry to Coast’s 32,000 readers – potential British holidaymakers for Kerry and the Wild Atlantic Way.

Coast is a monthly magazine and Tourism Ireland in London and Fáilte Ireland invited journalist Catherine Mack to visit Kerry last autumn.

Her resulting six-page article highlights some of Kerry’s coastal swimming spots – including Fenit Island, Barrow Bay and Meenogahane Pier.