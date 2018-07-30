Over 320 patients attend for repeat scans at University Hospital Kerry

Over 320 patients have attended University Hospital Kerry for repeat scans as part of a major review of images.

During July and August last year three serious reportable events were brought to the attention of University Hospital Kerry management relating to a consultant radiologist who is no longer working at the facility.

The audit of over 46,200 images relating to 26,756 individual patients was completed in February 12th and by May 9th quality assurance of that audit was completed by an independent consultant radiologist.





326 patients have attended for repeat imaging.

Patients requiring follow up care or investigations have been referred through agreed pathways with clinical teams in University Hospital Kerry and other facilities in the South/South West Hospital Group.

Eleven patients were identified with serious diagnostic errors.

Quality Assurance is also being undertaken on these recalled patients’ care and this should be completed in the next fortnight.

Following this, a detailed report on the review will be completed.