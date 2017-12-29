313 gardaí serving in Kerry

Latest figures show there are 313 members of the Garda Síochána in Kerry.

The Minister of Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan, revealed the figures in response to a question in the Dáil by Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, John Brassil.

TD John Brassil asked the Minister of Justice and Equality to reveal the number of gardaí in each station in Kerry as of November 1st.

Minister Charlie Flanagan provided the Kerry figures as of October 31st last.

Of the total number of 313, eight are community gardaí, 20 are Garda Reserves, 37 are civilian staff, while there are 21 new recruits who have joined the force in Kerry since recruitment resumed three years ago.

There are 154 gardaí in the Tralee District, of which 106 are located in the county town.

In the Killarney District there are 106 officers, 62 of which are based in the town.

There are 53 gardaí in the Listowel District, of which 41 serve in the town.

Areas with just one Garda include Castlemaine, Annascaul, Lixnaw, Knocknagoshel, and Sneem.