A 31-year-old man has pleaded guilty to possession of heroin for sale or supply in Tralee Circuit Court.

Mindaugas Razma, who gave an address of Room 16, Finnegan’s Hostel, Tralee, admitted to possession of the drug on Princes Street in the town on 27th June 2017.

Judge Tom O’Donnell remanded Mr Razma on continuing bail to reappear on March 16th, when a date for sentencing will be set.