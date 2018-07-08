Over 3,000 Kerry children to benefit from Back to School Allowance

Over 3,000 Kerry children are set to benefit from the Back to School Allowance, according to Kerry Junior Minister Brendan Griffin.

The government are allocating €49.5 million for the scheme nationwide, an increase of €2.1 million on last year.

The allowance is available to primary and secondary school students and is paid through a one-off payment of €125 for children aged 4-11 and €250 for children over 12.





Families who don’t receive notification of an automated payment or are applying for the first time will need to apply.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin says the payment will help families with allievating financial pressures at back to school time.