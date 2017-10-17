Over 3,000 customers remain without power in Kerry

Over 3,000 homes and businesses in Kerry remain without power this morning.

According to the ESB Power Check website, there are 20 faults in the county, affecting 3,101 customers.

The majority are in mid and south Kerry, but there’s a fault close to the Six Crosses, Listowel affecting 374 customers and one in Brosna impacting on 10 customers.

There are two faults affecting almost 1,300 people in the Kenmare area; three in Killarney with 569 customers without power, and almost 300 homes and businesses impacted in Rathmore.