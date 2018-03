Over 300 secondary school students from across the Diocese of Kerry are today celebrating the involvement of young people in parish life.

They’re attending the annual Ceiliúradh na nÓg at the Brandon Hotel in Tralee.

The transition and fifth year students will make presentations to their fellow students, outlining the projects they took part in during the year; they’ll also take part in workshops.

They’ll be presented with certificates by Bishop Ray Browne.