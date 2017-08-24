There are over 300 gardaí working in Kerry, according to figures from the Garda Commissioner.

They show that there are 151 gardaí in the Tralee district, 103 in the Killarney district, and 55 in the Listowel district.

These figures show that as of the 31st of May, there are 309 gardaí in the Kerry Garda division.

They were revealed by Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan who was responding to a Dáil question from Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, John Brassil.

There are 103 in Tralee Garda Station, 58 in Killarney, and 42 in Listowel, as well as 17 in Caherciveen, 11 in Kenmare, and nine in Dingle.

There are nine Garda stations in the county with one Garda each assigned to them; they include Glenbeigh, Ballyheigue, Lixnaw, and Annascaul.

District – Killarney

Caherciveen 17

Glenbeigh 1

Kenmare 11

Killarney 58

Killorglin 13

Portmagee 1

Sneem 1

Waterville 1

Total 103

District – Listowel

Ballybunion 8

Ballyheigue 1

Knocknagoshel 1

Listowel 42

Lixnaw 1

Tarbert 2

Total 55

District – Tralee

Daingean Uí Chúis 9

Annascaul 1

Ardfert 2

Baile An Fheirtéaraig 1

Castlegregory 2

Castleisland 30

Castlemaine 1

Farranfore 2

Tralee 103

Total 151

Kerry Division total 309