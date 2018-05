The presentation of Kerry Educational Training Board certificates takes place this evening in Tralee.

Over 300 attendees will receive certificates across a broad spectrum of apprenticeships, traineeships, specific skills courses and evening courses.

Guest speaker on the night is Brendan Fuller – a 2012 graduate of the radio skills course run in partnership with Radio Kerry.





The ceremony gets underway in the Rose Hotel at 7 o’clock.

Enrolment for September and November radio courses is now open.