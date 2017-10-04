30% rise in numbers waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry

New figures show a 30 per cent increase in the number of people on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry for the first nine months of the year.

The data has been compiled by the Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation for the past 12 years for hospitals across the country.

It shows that from January to September this year, 1,487 people spent time waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry.

That’s up 30 per cent on the same period last year and is an increase of over 1,000 compared to 2012.

However, monthly data also published by the union today shows that September’s figure of 114 is down from 133 in 2016.