30 per cent increase in agency assisted employment in South-West since 2007

There has been a 30 per cent increase in State agency-assisted employment in the South-West since 2007.

That’s according to the Annual Employment Survey 2016 conducted by Enterprise Ireland, the IDA and Údarás na Gaeltachta.

Agency-supported companies reported full and part-time employment of 409,041 jobs last year – accounting for 31% of total business employment in Ireland.

The survey found in 2007 there was 51, 628 agency-assisted jobs in the South-West region incorporating Kerry and Cork; this rose to 67,123 last year.

This represents a 5% increase on the 2015 figure and a 30% increase since 2007.

In terms of permanent, full-time agency assisted employment in the South-West there was a further increase of almost 32% since 2007 with figures increasing from 45,562 to 59,960.

Part-time, temporary and short-term contract employment also increased in the same period by just over 18.1% with a rise in figures from 6,066 to over 7,163.

Overall employment in agency-assisted Irish owned companies in the South-West increased by 24% while foreign-owned companies in the region saw employment increase by 35% since 2007.