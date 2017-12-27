30 people involved in search for missing man in the McGillycuddy Reeks

Some 30 people were involved in the search for a German man, who got lost and spent the night in the McGillycuddy Reeks Mountains.

Valentia Coast Guard co-ordinated the search which came to an end shortly before 11 o’clock this morning; it was conducted by Kerry Mountain Rescue Team.

The man reported himself lost in an unknown location at 8.20 last night.

Kerry Mountain Rescue activated a team and the search concentrated on Cnoc na Péiste, east of Hags Glen.

The search was stood down and resumed this morning, with the man being located and airlifted by Rescue 115 to University Hospital Kerry for treatment.

PRO of Kerry Mountain Rescue Team, Alan Wallace says around 30 people were involved in the operation.