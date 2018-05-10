30 participants of Moving On employment programme graduate

Moving On is supported by NEWKD, and offers women free training, support, work placements and links with employers.

It began last September, and 59 women have participated in it so far, with 23 having already found work.

This week, the project hosted an employers and graduation morning in Listowel, and over 30 women were presented with certificates.

The programme is currently recruiting for the next phase of the project starting in September, and have an information morning on the 23rd of May at Aras an Phobail, Tralee.