3 Kerry Nominations For Ladies Football All Stars

GAELIC GAMES

Kerry have 3 nominations for the 2017 Ladies Football All Stars.

Aislinn Desmond (full back), Caroline Kelly (right half back) and Lorraine Scanlon (midfield) are all on a shortlist of 45.

All Ireland champions Dublin lead the way with 12 nominations.

Cora Staunton is chasing a record-equalling 11th All Star, and she’s one of six members of the losing All Ireland final Mayo side to be named.

Ulster champions Donegal have received 5-nominations.

The team of the year will be announced at a banquet at Dublin’s CityWest Hotel on Saturday, November 25th.