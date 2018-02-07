3 Changes On Ireland Women’s Team For Clash With Italy

There are three changes to the Ireland women’s team to face Italy at Donnybrook on Sunday.

Nichola Fryday and Paula Fitzpatrick form a new-look second row, replacing Orla Fitzsimons and the injured Ciara Cooney.

Katie Fitzhenry returns from sevens duty and comes in for Claire McLaughlin at outside-centre.

Edel McMahon and Michelle Claffey could win their first caps on the bench.

Kerry’s Ciara Griffin will captain the team from number 8 while another Kerry native Ciara O’ Connor is one of the replacements.

15. Kim Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)

14. Megan Williams (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

13. Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock/Leinster)

12. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

11. Alison Miller (Old Belvedere/Connacht)

10. Niamh Briggs (UL Bohemians/Munster)

9. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster)

1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)

2. Cliodhna Moloney (Railway Union/Leinster)

3. Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemians/Munster)

4. Paula Fitzpatrick (St. Mary’s/Leinster)

5. Nichola Fryday (Tullamore/Connacht)

6. Anna Caplice (UL Bohemians/Munster)

7. Claire Molloy (Bristol/Connacht)

8. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/Munster) (capt)

Replacements:

16. Leah Lyons (Highfield/Munster)

17. Laura Feely (Galweigians/Connacht)

18. Ciara O’Connor (Galwegians/Connacht)

19. Orla Fitzsimons (St Mary’s/Leinster)

20. Edel McMahon (Galwegians/Connacht) *

21. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemians/Munster)

22. Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/Leinster) *

23. Claire McLaughlin (Cooke/Ulster)