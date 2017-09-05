29 objections to Listowel Bypass withdrawn

Twenty-nine people have withdrawn their objections to the proposed Listowel Bypass project.

An oral hearing into the project began this morning at the Listowel Arms Hotel under An Bord Pleanala inspector Pauline Fitzpatrick.

The Listowel Bypass is to comprise a 5.95km western and northern bypass of Listowel town, linking the N69 Tralee Limerick road north and south of the town centre, and the R553 Ballybunion Road.

Kerry County Council has applied to An Bord Pleanala for approval to make Compulsory Purchase Orders for the land needed and also to extinguish 12 rights-of-way; it has also applied for planning permission for the entire project.

The €40 million Listowel Bypass project will run through 60 landholdings, affecting 90 landowners and occupiers.

An Bord Pleanala received over 50 submissions on the project, and inspector Pauline Fitzpatrick decided to hold this oral hearing into it.

Before evidence was heard this morning, the inspector heard from all parties, and was told that a number of people had withdrawn their objections; 29 in total.

Richard Collins of FBA Consultants said that all 10 landowners he’s representing have withdrawn their objections.

John Corridon of Corridon and Associates, who said he was representing 19 landowners, said 17 of those were withdrawing their objections, and another two people asked for their objections to be withdrawn.

Kerry County Council has begun giving evidence at the hearing which is expected to last three days.

Project manager Tracy Smith gave a detailed description of the project, including the land acquisition requirements.

Alan McGinley, Director of Operations of Jacobs Engineering, who was engaged by KCC gave a detailed presentation of the design of the structures, including the new bridge that is proposed to be built over the River Feale.

Acoustic consultant Stephen Smyth gave evidence of 11 properties that would be affected by the noise of the proposed bypass, and suggested means of addressing them.

Air quality consultant Claire Flynn spoke on assessing air quality and climate.

The hearing continues.