289 applications received under Tenant Purchase Scheme

289 applications have been received under Kerry County Council’s Tenant Purchase Scheme.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael O’Shea requested an update from the Council’s housing directorate at its monthly meeting.

116 applications were deemed ‘not eligible; 136 were eligible at income stage while 37 had further information requested.

Speaking at the meeting Cllr O’Shea said more needed to be done to help people purchase their homes under the Tenant Purchase Scheme.

He cited the case of a woman who, following the death of her husband, could not purchase her home due to pension issues.

Figures furnished by Kerry County Council show a further 79 tenants have reached valuation stage in the process while 57 have had Letters of Offer issued.

31 have accepted the offer and are securing finance while five have begun the legal process to complete the purchase.