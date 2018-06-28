28 Kerry primary schools receive Discover Science and Maths Awards

Twenty-eight primary schools across Kerry have received Discover Science and Maths Awards.

The Science Foundation Ireland accolade recognises the school’s achievements in science, technology, engineering and maths, otherwise known as STEM.

Schools had to carry out their own experiments, go on STEM-related field trips, and use digital technology and maths as part of their science work.





The recipient schools from Kerry are:

• Sacred Heart Primary School

• Gneeveguilla National School

• Scoil Chríost Rí Drumnacurra

• Anabla National School

• St. Brendan’s National School

• Na Mínteoga National School

• Scoil an Fheirtéaraigh

• Clogher National School

• Kiltallagh National School

• Bunscoil Eoin Naofa

• Moyderwell Mercy

• Two Mile Community National School

• O’Brennan National School

• Scoil Eoin

• Ardfert Central National School

• St. Oliver’s N.S.

• Caherleaheen National School

• Gap of Dunloe National School

• Dromclough National School

• Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn

• Loughfouder National School

• Holy Cross Mercy National School

• Listellick National School

• Castledrum National School

• Fybough National School

• Scoil Eoin Balloonagh

• Spa National School

• Scoil Chaitlín Naofa