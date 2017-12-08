28 applications for single rural dwellings on Kerry County Council housing waiting list

There are currently 28 applications for single rural dwellings on the Kerry County Council housing waiting list.

The figures were furnished to Independent Cllr Maura Healy Rae who sought an update on how many applicants are there currently in Kerry.

The Council further indicated the Capital Construction Programme for 2019 target is to build twelve single rural dwellings.

There are no single rural dwellings currently under construction but the Council said it intends to commence construction of two dwellings this month for completion in mid 2018.